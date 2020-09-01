Christian Norgaard: Brentford midfielder signs new deal with Championship club

Christian Norgaard has still to score his first goal for Brentford

Brentford's Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard has signed a new four-year contract.

The 26-year-old, who moved to West London last summer from Fiorentina, also has an option for a fifth year.

He played in 42 of Brentford's 46 Championship games plus all three play-off matches in 2019-20.

"For me he is one of the best midfielders in the division and was the missing piece in the puzzle for us," said Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

"He makes the team click and makes the players around him better," added Frank, who also signed Norgaard in 2013 when he was in charge at Danish side Brondby.

"Defensively he is so important for us in duels, our press, and organising the team.

"He is also able to make passes to help us dictate and dominate the game. You can see his work ethic, mentality, and leadership skills, which are growing day by day."

Brentford start the new season with a home EFL Cup tie against Wycombe on Saturday, with their first Championship match away to Birmingham City following on 12 September.