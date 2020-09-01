Baraclough (right) and new assistant coach Damien Johnson oversee a training session at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he has "no complaints" about playing the forthcoming Nations League matches against Romania and Norway.

On Saturday's Radio Ulster Sportsound programme, NI player Stuart Dallas articulated the concerns of some players and managers over the timing of the return of international football.

The new Premier League season starts five days after NI host Norway.

"For me, we have to run with it and get these matches played," said Baraclough.

All games in the September international window will be played behind closed doors, with restrictions remaining in place across Europe to help prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Northern Ireland begin their Nations League campaign away to Romania on Friday, before playing Norway at Windsor Park on Monday as Baraclough takes charge of his first matches since his appointment to succeed Michael O'Neill in June.

"The timing is not great but we are in unprecedented times and we have to try and get these fixtures played," argued the new NI boss.

"It's a challenge because players are at different levels of match fitness and some are in pre-season but everyone is in the same boat."

Former NI U21 manager Baraclough is happy to have his squad together for the first time and senses a positive mood among the players, who have not played international football since the Euro qualifiers against the Netherlands and Germany in November last year.

"I've been months building up to this - thinking about having the players together as a group and the sessions you will put on - but it is all theory until it actually happens.

"Our first session was lively and bright and the players are enjoying being back together again.

"We had a good meeting of staff and players just to re-evaluate where we are, to re-focus again and see what our goals are for the next 18 months. There is a lot of positivity in the group.

"We want to get off to a good start in the Nations League and win games to send us into the Euro play-off on the back of two good results and performances."

The NI squad has assembled for the first time since November 2019

Restrictions 'not new' to players

The NI manager adds that he is trying to make the squad environment "as normal as possible" for the players in the light of the rules and guidance in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have got to make sure we stay in the bubble in the hotel and respect what the medical advice is and the Uefa guidelines are," he said.

"We have players whose clubs have been affected by Covid so it's not brand new to them. All the players are aware of their responsibility."