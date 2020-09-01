Kai McKenzie-Lyle: Cambridge sign Guyana international and ex-Liverpool goalkeeper

Kai McKenzie-Lyle headed a goal in his first international appearance for Guyana

Cambridge United have signed Guyana international goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old was a free agent having left Liverpool after a two-year spell and joins the U's after a trial period.

He moved to Anfield from Barnet, for whom he made his only appearance as a substitute in a 3-1 League Two loss at Portsmouth in September 2015.

The 6ft 7ins keeper will provide competition for established pair, Dimitar Mitov and Callum Burton.

"He will likely gather his game development on loan in the first instance whilst training with us and trying to force his way into the team throughout his time here," Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner told the club website.

"We are pleased to add a player with his potential to our squad as we have highlighted the need for an additional goalkeeper in our planning from the outset to challenge the existing two professionals and to create the right number of players to facilitate the type of training environment we need."

