Celtic will face either Latvians Riga or Tre Fiori of San Marino away from home in the third round of Europa League qualifying.

Rangers will travel to face Progres Niederkorn or Willem II if the Ibrox club progress past Lincoln Red Imps.

Aberdeen or Viking will face Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, while Motherwell or Coleraine will also be away against KF Laci or Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

The one-off third-round ties take place on 24 September.

Celtic have dropped into the Europa League preliminary rounds after losing their Champions League second-round qualifier at home to Ferencvaros last week.

