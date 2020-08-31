Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Porto are ready to make a move for unsettled Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Sun) external-link

Scotland coach Steven Reid says striker Lyndon Dykes is ready to make his debut from the start against Israel in Friday's Nations League opener. (Scotsman, print edition)

Celtic will be getting a player at the peak of his career when they complete a loan deal for 28-year-old defender Shane Duffy, insists Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says his side have landed the toughest possible Europa League qualifying second-round opponents after they were paired with Viking Stavanger of Norway. (Daily Record) external-link

Lincoln Red Imps chairman Dylan Viagas is confident his side are capable of completing an historic Old Firm double by defeating Rangers in Europa League qualifying. (Herald, subscription required)