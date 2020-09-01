Anthony Gordon: Everton midfielder signs new five-year deal

Gordon (left) joined Everton aged 11

Everton attacking midfielder Anthony Gordon has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The 19-year-old made 11 league outings last season, starting four times.

Gordon made his senior debut for Everton as a 16-year-old when he played in a Europa League tie against Apollon Limassol in December 2017.

"The contract shows the club's faith in me and how much confidence they have in me. That is going to come out in my performances on the pitch," he said.

"Everton is looking like it is on the up. We are coming together as players, staff and fans."