Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold came on as a second-half substitute in the win over Iceland

Manager Gareth Southgate says England might play with a back three on Tuesday when they face Denmark in their second Nations League match.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to replace the suspended Kyle Walker, who was sent off in Saturday's 1-0 win over Iceland.

He could line-up alongside Wolves' captain Conor Coady and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The game in Copenhagen is England's second away match in four days.

Raheem Sterling's stoppage-time penalty gave England victory in Reykjavik on Saturday, as Southgate named a back four.

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier started at left-back, while Tottenham's Eric Dier partnered Liverpool's Joe Gomez in the centre, with Manchester City's Walker on the right.

England played with a back three consisting of Manchester United's Harry Maguire alongside Walker and Manchester City club-mate John Stones on the way to reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

"We've tried things in training across the week with a long-term view on different possibilities for us as a team," said Southgate.

"Whether that is the right thing for [Tuesday] to be able to win the game, we've got to think that through, but it is no secret, because everything in this camp seems to have got out.

"So we have tried a three at the back earlier in the week. But we'll make a decision on that tomorrow."

Southgate has a 21-man squad to choose from for Tuesday's game after Manchester City forward Phil Foden and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood were sent home after breaching Covid-19 protocols following their debuts against Iceland.

But Southgate says all his remaining players are "ready to start the game" despite the quick turnaround in fixtures.

"We're actually really pleased with the condition of the players following the Iceland game," he said. "Of course, there have been players in our squad short of training minutes and match minutes but in actual fact, everybody has reported well both before and after training."

Denmark lost their opening match 2-0 to Belgium but Southgate said they were "unlucky to lose".

"I think it will be a very different style of game," he added. "Denmark were very good against Belgium. They pressed with intensity. They've got good quality players with the ball.

"We'll have a different sort of test defensively, and we'll come up against some very good defenders as well but there will be a little bit more space because of the way Denmark play."