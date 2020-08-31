Europa League: Seeded Celtic learn potential opponents

The third qualifying round will be played on 24 September

Celtic may face Latvian, Macedonian or Slovakian opposition in the Europa League third qualifying round after the pots were confirmed for Tuesday's draw.

Neil Lennon's seeded side could also meet a team from Finland, Kosovo or San Marino on 24 September.

One of the winners of KuPS v Slovan Bratislava, Riga v Tre Fiori and Sileks v Drita will take on Celtic.

Aberdeen, Motherwell and Rangers also feature in the draw after they learned their second round opponents on Monday.

The winner of Rangers' tie with Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps will be seeded and will meet one of the winners of Progres Niederkorn v Willem II, Borac Banja Luka v Rio Ave and Hammarby v Lech Poznan.

Aberdeen or Norway's Viking will be drawn with seeded PSV Eindhoven, Sporting Lisbon or the winner of Budapest Honved v Malmo.

Unseeded Motherwell or Coleraine of Northern Ireland will take on one of the winners of Backa Topola v FCSB, Osijek v Basel, Lac v Hapoel Beer-Sheva and IFK Gothenburg v Copenhagen.

Aberdeen, Motherwell and Rangers are all away for the second qualifying round ties on 17 September. All qualifying rounds and the play-off round will be one-legged ties.

Rangers, whose defender Lewis Mayo has signed a new three-year contract, enter the second qualifying round as Scottish Premiership runners-up. Aberdeen and Motherwell last week beat NSI Runavik and Glentoran to progress.

Celtic lost their Champions League second qualifying round meeting with Ferencvaros and enter the Europa League at the third qualifying round.