Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new one-year AC Milan deal

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Ibrahimovic scored 10 Serie A goals in 18 games last season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a one-year contract extension with AC Milan.

The 38-year-old Swedish forward scored 11 goals in all competitions after returning to Milan in January.

Ibrahimovic, who first signed for the club in 2010 and won a Serie A title that season, resumed pre-season training with his team-mates on Monday.

He previously featured for Serie A rivals Juventus and Inter and played for Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy between his Milan spells.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you