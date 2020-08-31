Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new one-year AC Milan deal

Ibrahimovic scored 10 Serie A goals in 18 games last season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a one-year contract extension with AC Milan.

The 38-year-old Swedish forward scored 11 goals in all competitions after returning to Milan in January.

Ibrahimovic, who first signed for the club in 2010 and won a Serie A title that season, resumed pre-season training with his team-mates on Monday.

He previously featured for Serie A rivals Juventus and Inter and played for Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy between his Milan spells.