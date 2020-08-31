Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new one-year AC Milan deal
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a one-year contract extension with AC Milan.
The 38-year-old Swedish forward scored 11 goals in all competitions after returning to Milan in January.
Ibrahimovic, who first signed for the club in 2010 and won a Serie A title that season, resumed pre-season training with his team-mates on Monday.
He previously featured for Serie A rivals Juventus and Inter and played for Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy between his Milan spells.