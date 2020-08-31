Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Daly won the SheBelieves Cup with England in 2019

England international Rachel Daly has signed a new three-year deal with Houston Dash until 2023.

The 28-year-old forward helped Houston to victory in the NWSL Challenge Cup last season, winning the Golden Boot and being named most valuable player.

Daly, who has won 35 England caps, has spent five years with the Dash since being selected via the college draft.

"It's a club I want to be a part of. I hold this club very close to my heart," she said.