Mark Bowen: Former Reading manager leaves after Veljko Paunovic appointment

Mark Bowen won 41 caps for Wales during his playing career for clubs including Tottenham, Norwich and Charlton

Mark Bowen has left Championship club Reading following the appointment of Veljko Paunovic as manager.

The former Wales defender, 56, switched from sporting director to manager last October after Jose Gomes was sacked, with the club in the relegation zone.

Bowen guided them to 14th place and safety but former Chicago Fire boss Paunovic was brought in on Saturday.

The Royals say he was offered a "new role within the restructure" but has chosen to "pursue new opportunities".

"I would like to thank Mark for the hard work he put in as manager and the commitment he showed to our first team affairs before, during and after football's lockdown situation," said owner Dai Yongge.

"I would like to wish him well in his future endeavours."

In January, Bowen extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2020-21 season and three months later agreed to defer part of his wage to help the "cash flow situation" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reading only won twice when the season resumed following lockdown and Bowen's final game in charge was a 4-1 home defeat by Swansea.

Their first competitive match of the new season is at home to Colchester in the EFL Cup first round on Saturday.

Paunovic, will formally take charge before their first Championship game at Derby a week later.