Women's Super League side Manchester City have re-signed England right-back Lucy Bronze from European champions Lyon.

The 28-year-old won her third consecutive Women's Champions League title with the French side last month.

She returns on a free transfer as her deal with Lyon expired on 31 August.

Winner of the BBC's Women's Footballer of the Year award for the second time in 2020, Bronze is one of the sport's most decorated defenders.

She has been an integral part of the Lionesses side that have reached the semi-finals of three major international tournaments in a row and her return will be seen as a huge boost to City's hopes of reclaiming the WSL crown, as well as their attempts to win a first European title.

Bronze is City's fourth summer signing so far, after the arrivals of World Cup-winning United States midfielders Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle, and England forward Chloe Kelly from Everton.

'There's nowhere I'd rather be'

Northumberland-born Bronze began her career with Sunderland and has also played for Everton and Liverpool, whom she helped win back-to-back WSL titles, before she joined Manchester City for her first spell in 2014.

She was a key part of the City side that won the WSL and Continental League Cup in 2016, as well as 2017's Women's FA Cup.

"I'm really happy to be back here at City," said Bronze. "I always had it in my mind that I would return one day and it just feels like the perfect time and opportunity right now.

"I really enjoyed my time in France, but there were so many things that I missed and it's great to be back.

"There's nowhere I'd rather be right now than with Manchester City and I'm really excited to see what the future holds with the exciting squad we have here."

