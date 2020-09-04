Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

A new WSL crowd record was set last November as 38,262 spectators saw Arsenal win at Tottenham

After a 195-day wait, the Women's Super League will be back for a new season on Saturday, 5 September, as England's top 12 professional teams return to action.

BBC Sport will be across all the drama of the 2020-21 campaign, with extensive television, radio and online coverage.

Each WSL weekend will include a live match every Sunday (12:30 BST kick-off), broadcast on the BBC Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app.

The first of those sees Arsenal host Reading on Sunday, 6 September.

On the following Sunday, the BBC will show defending champions Chelsea's home game against Bristol City. Further fixtures selected for BBC TV coverage will be announced in due course.

The BBC Sport website and app will have highlights from every WSL match, which will be published shortly after the final whistle.

The Women's Football Show will return, too, on every Sunday that has seen WSL fixtures. The first show of the new season will be on BBC One at 22:30 on Sunday, after being first shown at 20:00 on the Red Button.

Each programme will also be available on iPlayer for 30 days catch-up.

The BBC Sport website and app will cover matches with live text commentaries, match reports, news and features, while selected games will also be covered by live BBC radio commentary.

BBC Radio 5 live's first commentary match is the season opener on Saturday between Aston Villa and Manchester City (14:30).

Can I watch any other games, free to air?

With fans unable to attend matches for at least the start of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, more supporters than usual will be tuning in from their homes.

BT Sport, which shares the UK television rights with the BBC, will be showing at least 22 matches live throughout the season to its subscribers.

Their first match - Saturday's opening game between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park - will be made available free to air.

For fans based around the world, overseas broadcast rights deals have been agreed with specific channels in the United States, Germany and Italy, as well as Australia, Scandinavia and Central America.

Additionally, every WSL fixture which is not specifically being shown by a rights holder will be available to watch, for free, worldwide via the FA Player app.