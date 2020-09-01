Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Pernille Harder was the top scorer in the Frauen Bundesliga last term wirth 27 goals in 21 games

Chelsea Women have signed Denmark captain Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg for a fee BBC Sport understands to be in excess of £250,000.

The 27-year-old forward, who had one year left on her contract, has signed a three-year deal with the English club.

Harder had helped Wolfsburg win four consecutive German league and cup doubles since joining them in 2017.

She also starred in the club's run to Sunday's Women's Champions League final, which they lost 3-1 to Lyon.

That came after Harder scored four goals in Wolfsburg's 9-1 quarter-final win over Glasgow City last month.

Her partner - Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson - is Chelsea's captain and lifted the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday.

The transfer fee for Harder's move to the Women's Super League champions is thought to be one of the largest ever exchanged in the women's game, although the exact world record fee is unknown because of the high volume of undisclosed deals.

Best in Europe? How good is Pernille Harder?

Widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, Harder spearheaded her country's run to the final of Women's Euro 2017 and was the Uefa Women's Player of the Year in 2018.

Harder has scored 61 goals in 118 senior international appearances for Denmark.

She began her career with Danish sides Viborg and Skovbakken, before joining Swedish outfit Linkopings in 2012 prior to her switch to Wolfsburg in January 2017.

This year was the second season in which she had won Germany's golden boot, having netted 17 league goals to win the award in 2018.