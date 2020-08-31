Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mkhitaryan played three games for Arsenal last season, before joining Roma on loan

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has left Arsenal to join Roma on a permanent basis after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The Armenia international spent most of last season on loan with the Serie A side, scoring nine goals in 27 games.

Mkhitaryan, 31, joined Arsenal from Manchester United in January 2018, in a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez.

He went on to score nine goals in 58 games for the Gunners, helping them reach the 2019 Europa League final.

