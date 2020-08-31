Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Caoimhin Kelleher could make his senior international debut in the Nations League games

Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has come into the Republic of Ireland squad after Kieran O'Hara pulled out of their Nations League games.

An injury picked up before the international break means O'Hara will miss the Bulgaria and Finland fixtures.

Kelleher, 21, is chasing a first senior cap after featuring for the Republic at youth level.

The Republic face Bulgaria away on Thursday before hosting Finland three days later.

Kelleher will link up with the squad ahead of the departure for Sofia on Tuesday.

His call-up comes a day after striker Troy Parrott withdrew from the squad after sustaining an injury during a pre-season game for Millwall.

The Spurs loanee was been replaced by Preston North End forward Sean Maguire.