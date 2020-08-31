Dean Keates: Manager happy with Wrexham pre-season preparations

Dean Keates joined Wrexham as a player in 2010 following a spell with Wycombe Wanderers

Wrexham manager Dean Keates is pleased with how his squad is taking shape ahead of the new National League season.

The 2020-21 campaign is scheduled to start on Saturday, 3 October.

Keates has added eight new players to his squad over the summer, after the 2019-20 season was halted prematurely in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're happy with what we've done and it seems to be settling down now," Keates said.

"We've added and there's been continuous new faces coming in over the last 10 days.

"People are working each other out and forming their own friendships."

Wrexham have signed Jamie Reckord, Elliott Durrell, Jordan Ponticelli, Reece Hall-Johnson, Jordan Davies, Theo Vassell, Adi Yussuf and Kwame Thomas.

Keates now has a first-team squad of 20 but is hoping to add more over the coming weeks as they step up their preparations.

"Everybody that we've gone after we've got so far," Keates added.

"I'm looking at a couple more before we get going but I'd like to do it as soon as we can.

"The sooner we have them the better for ourselves - we get the chance to integrate them into the group and everything nailed down.

"There will be a lot more players circulating next week as obviously the EFL starts in two weeks' time.

"A lot more players who have been out on trial, I imagine there will be decisions on them so they will be looking at other options if they're not taken on anywhere else."