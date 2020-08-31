Jack Grealish: Aston Villa midfielder called up to England squad

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time.

However, Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks have pulled out of Gareth Southgate's squad for the Nations League fixtures in Iceland and Denmark.

Grealish, 24, has previously represented England at Under-21 level and was a member of Southgate's 2016 Toulon Tournament-winning squad.

It follows call-ups for Conor Coady and Ainsley Maitland-Niles on Saturday.

