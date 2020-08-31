Daniel James: Ryan Giggs says Wales winger can show his best form

Daniel James started only once and played just 116 minutes of Manchester United's nine Premier League games after the season resumed following the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Wales manager Ryan Giggs believes winger Daniel James needs to use the Nations League qualifiers with Finland and Bulgaria to show Manchester United he is worthy of a starting spot.

James was a regular starter for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for much of the campaign but lost his place after the restart to in-form Mason Greenwood.

Giggs says James can still prove he is the right man to start for his club.

"He will turn up fit and raring to go," Giggs said.

Ryan Giggs' side face Finland in Helsinki on Thursday, 3 September and then host Bulgaria three days later with James likely to play a prominent role.

Wales are without attacking trio Aaron Ramsey, David Brooks and Tyler Roberts, though talisman Gareth Bale is available.

James looks likely to be part of a Wales front three with Bale and Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore, but for his club side he has recently found minutes tougher to come by.

James scored three goals in his first four games as a United player but managed only one more in his next 42 appearances as his early-season form faded.

However, Giggs, a United legend who made 632 appearances in the Premier League for the club, says James' freshness after a lack of game time can now be of benefit to club and country.

"He is a player I know well," Giggs said. "He had a really good start to his United career but didn't play as much towards the end of the season but sometimes in the long run that can help you.

"You can have a different perspective of things. DJ has always been great when he has come into camp.

"I think sometimes the players that don't necessarily play all the time for their clubs, it gives them a chance to get some minutes, try and get some form to go back to their clubs and show their clubs what they can do. Perhaps DJ is in that camp."