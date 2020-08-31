Joe Nuttall: Northampton Town sign Blackpool striker on loan

From the section

Joe Nuttall has two years left on his Blackpool contract

Northampton Town have signed striker Joe Nuttall on a season-long loan from fellow League One side Blackpool.

The 23-year-old joined Blackpool from Blackburn in August 2019 and last season scored four goals in 33 games, 20 of those coming as a substitute.

Nuttall started in Manchester City's academy and has since had spells in Scotland with Aberdeen, Stranraer and Dumbarton before joining Blackburn.

During two seasons at Rovers he scored eight goals in 37 appearances.

