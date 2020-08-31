David Silva tests positive for coronavirus, Real Sociedad

Silva has joined Sociedad on a two-year deal

Real Sociedad's former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 34-year-old Spaniard joined the La Liga club this month after 10 years with City in which he made 436 appearances and won 14 trophies.

He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating.

The Spanish side confirmed the news on the same day the playmaker was revealed in his new club's colours at Sociedad's Anoeta Stadium.