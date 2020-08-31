Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Lyndon Dykes had "postive talks" with Scotland boss Steve Clarke before lockdown

Uefa Nations League: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Date: Friday, 4 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Scotland channel from 22:30

Lyndon Dykes "always knew" he would declare to play for Scotland as he bids to make his international debut on Friday.

Queens Park Rangers striker Dykes, 24, was born in Australia to Scottish parents and his gymnast sister represents his country of birth.

He could feature for Scotland in their Nations League opener against Israel.

"It's only a matter of time; Scotland are going to be back where they belong - big tournaments," said Dykes.

"I think I always knew the decision. I spoke to (manager) Steve Clarke before lockdown, we had positive talks.

"I always knew deep down I was going to pick Scotland, to be honest. Without Scotland, I wouldn't be playing football."

Dykes scored 36 goals in Scottish football across spells with Queen of the South and Livingston.

He joined QPR from Livi in a £2m deal earlier this month and netted in their recent friendly win over AFC Wimbledon.

With Oli McBurnie and Lawrence Shankland withdrawing and Leigh Griffiths also injured, Dykes is the only recognised centre-forward in Clarke's squad, although Oliver Burke and Callum Paterson both have experience of the role for club and country.

"[My parents] would've supported me wherever I played," Dykes explained. "If I picked Australia, they would've been happy. If I picked Scotland, they would've been happy.

"I wanted to give something back to Scotland. I feel like I'm at home. My little boy was born in Scotland."

Meanwhile, former Newcastle coach John Carver has joined Clarke's backroom team, replacing Alex Dyer, who is unable to continue due to his commitments with Kilmarnock.

Carver, 55, served as an assistant to Sir Bobby Robson and had three spells as caretaker boss at St James' Park.

John Carver (left) will assist Steve Clarke, along with Steven Reid (right)