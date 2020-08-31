Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland women beat Cyprus 6-0 a year ago

Scotland women's European Championship qualifiers with Cyprus and Portugal have been postponed with club football yet to fully resume amid Covid-19.

Shelley Kerr's side were scheduled to visit Cyprus on 18 September and host Portugal four days later but will now play the fixtures in February.

The Scots' qualifiers at home to Albania and away to Finland are still scheduled for 23 and 27 October.

"We accept Uefa's decision to postpone our matches in September," said Kerr. external-link

"[It] allows our players added preparation time for the games in October."