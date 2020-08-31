Ryan Loft: Scunthorpe United sign former Leicester City forward

From the section

Ryan Loft made 35 appearances in all competitions for Carlisle last term, scoring six times

League Two club Scunthorpe United have signed free agent striker Ryan Loft on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old former Leicester City and Tottenham youngster was released by the Foxes this summer.

He spent time on loan with fourth-tier Carlisle United last term, scoring four times in nine league starts.

The 6ft 4in front man has also previously spent time at clubs including Braintree, Stevenage and Exeter City.

