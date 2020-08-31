Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Coleraine will host Motherwell in the second qualifying round of the Europa League while Linfield will be at home to Maltese champions Floriana.

Coleraine made it through the first qualifying round with a dramatic penalty shootout win over Norwegian side NK Maribor last week.

Linfield were included in the second round draw after losing to Legia Warsaw in a Champions League qualifying tie.

The matches are scheduled to take place on Thursday 17 September.

Scottish Premiership club Motherwell will be facing Irish Premiership opposition for the second round in succession, having beaten 10-man Glentoran 5-1 at Fir Park.

Coleraine saw off San Marino outfit La Fiorita in their preliminary round tie, before producing a stunning display to see off Maribor 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Linfield went down narrowly 1-0 to Legia Warsaw in their Champions League first round qualifying tie and will now compete in the Europa League, in which they reached the play-off stage last season.

The draw for the third qualifying round of the Europa League will take place on Tuesday.