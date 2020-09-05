Republic of Ireland: Hourihane says Irish good enough to realise Kenny's vision

Aston Villa and Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane
Conor Hourihane insists that Stephen Kenny's more enterprising approach won't be a burden for the Republic's players

Conor Hourihane insists the Republic of Ireland have the quality to realise Stephen Kenny's vision even without a "top-level" player like Gareth Bale.

The Republic host Finland on Sunday in the Nations League having drawn 1-1 with Bulgaria on Thursday in Kenny's first game in charge.

Kenny has outlined his plan to turn the Republic into a more possession-based and attack-minded side.

"It is refreshing to hear that," said Aston Villa midfielder Hourihane.

"He definitely believes in us and definitely believes that there is quality in this squad.

"If you go through the team last night, bar Callum (O'Dowda), we're all pretty much playing in the Premier League.

"You look at the bench and you've Shane Long, Seamus Coleman, Callum Robinson, Robbie Brady, all Premier League footballers so there is quality in the squad."

While the Republic lack a superstar talisman like Bale - who played a pivotal role in his nation's run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals - Hourihane believes the current Irish crop have the ability to produce the neat passing brand of football for which Kenny has become renowned.

"Yes, we may be missing that Gareth Bale for Wales at the top, top level, but there are some very good footballers here throughout the squad," added Hourihane, who lined up alongside Jeff Hendrick and James McCarthy in Thursday's draw in Sofia.

"That quality has been recognised by this manager and that's why he's going about the style he wants to go about because he believes in us that we can pass the football, and that's always great to hear."

Hourihane also brushed off suggestions that Kenny's steadfast commitment to a more enterprising style will become a burden for the players.

"No, not really. We're experienced enough, and we are all playing over in England, and there is always pressure on us in all our clubs in a certain way.

"It maybe it might stick out a little bit more because it's a completely different style of play and we are going in a different direction, but we'll all take it in our stride."

David McGoldrick in action against Denmark last year
David McGoldrick is available again after missing Thursday's draw in Bulgaria because of a foot injury

McGoldrick in line for return

Kenny has been boosted by the return of David McGoldrick after the striker linked up with the squad ahead of the Dublin encounter with Finland, who opened their Nations League campaign with a 1-0 home defeat by Wales on Thursday.

The Sheffield United frontman, 32, is pushing for a place in the starting line-up after missing the Bulgaria game with a foot injury.

McGoldrick, who has one goal in 12 caps, will compete with Adam Idah and Shane Long for the chance to lead the Republic attack.

Norwich City's Idah, 19, made his senior debut against Bulgaria but was replaced by Southampton's Long late on.

Winger Robbie Brady is also pushing for a start having impressed during his cameo in Sofia, which included teeing up Shane Duffy last-gasp equaliser from a corner.

Top Stories