Hendrick moved from Burnley to Newcastle United in the summer

Jeff Hendrick believes the Republic of Ireland "can do something special" as they prepare for their first game under new boss Stephen Kenny.

The Republic open their Nations League campaign away to Bulgaria on Thursday before hosting Finland on Sunday.

Hendrick is set to win his 55th cap after starting every competitive match under previous manager Mick McCarthy.

"We have to have the belief," said Hendrick, who recently joined Newcastle United from Burnley.

"You look around our squad and we think we've got good players here.

"We think we can do something special, so once you bring that belief into games.

"The main thing is to get off to a good start. Once we do that, then we can look at possibly winning the group."

The Republic are bracing themselves for a busy autumn after 10 months without competitive action.

In addition to playing all six of their Nations League group matches between Thursday and 18 November - over the course of three international windows - Kenny's side hope to seal their place at next summer's European Championships via the play-offs.

In order to do so, they must defeat Slovakia away in the play-off semi-final on 8 October and overcome either Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland in the final on 12 November.

Stephen Kenny addresses the Republic of Ireland squad during training

One eye on Slovakia Euro play-off

"The first thing is that the Nations League potentially gives you a World Cup play-off, a chance to be promoted to Group A, so with that in mind you've got to win the group," said Kenny.

"It's not easy. First of all, we want to win the game if we could. That's important for us. And there is also the bigger picture of the Slovakia game in October with a view to that as well.

"I can say to you that each game is in isolation and we'll look at that when it comes, and there is an element of truth in that, but you have to see the wider view, we are building towards that as well."

Kenny, who replaced Mick McCarthy in April, is yet to tell his players which of them will be starting against the Bulgarians.

"I will do that in due course. We've been working over the two days on how we'll play, but no, I have not picked the team yet," added the former Dundalk boss.

Duffy 'over the moon' after joining Celtic

But there is hope that some members of the squad will have been lifted by securing moves during the transfer window.

In addition to Hendrick joining Newcastle, Troy Parrott moving to Millwall on loan and Matt Doherty leaving Wolves to sign for Parrott's parent club Tottenham Hotspur, Shane Duffy has joined Celtic on a season-long loan from Brighton.

And as the Republic prepare for the beginning of a new era under Kenny in Sofia, Duffy admits he is also excited to start a new chapter in his club career.

"I'm over the moon, it's something I've always dreamed of doing," the former Everton and Blackburn Rovers defender told FAI TV.

"For the club to want me is a special moment for me so I'm just excited to get up there and get going and hopefully bring success to the club.

"It has been a long time coming really. They're my boyhood club - it was a dream as a kid to say you're playing for Celtic.

"So now to get to experience it at Celtic Park and play for the club you love is a huge honour."