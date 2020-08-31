Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The second qualifying round will be played on 17 September

Bala Town have been drawn at home against Belgium side Standard Liege after reaching the second qualifying round of the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Connah's Quay Nomads, who drop into the competition after being knocked out of the Champions League, also get a home tie against Dinamo Tbilisi of Georgia.

The New Saints face a trip to the Faroe Islands to play B36 Tórshavn.

The one-legged ties are set to be played on 17 September.