Danny Rose: Grimsby Town sign former Swindon Town midfielder

Danny Rose was an 89th-minute substitute in Swindon's 3-0 win at Grimsby last season

Grimsby Town have signed former Swindon Town midfielder Danny Rose on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old played 19 times in the Robins' title-winning League Two campaign last season.

The Mariners are the ninth club for the experienced former Manchester United youngster who has also had spells at Portsmouth, Northampton and Oxford.

"I jumped at the chance to work with Ian Holloway, as a lot of players would," Rose told the club website.

"I think I will bring quite a bit of experience to the team, I know the league well.

"I've had a bit of success at this level too, hopefully, I can bring that element to our play, bring a bit of composure to our play."

