Brentford have agreed to sign striker Ivan Toney from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has agreed a five-year contract with the Championship club, who will complete the formalities of the deal on Tuesday.

Toney scored 26 goals in 39 games for Posh before the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2019-20 League One campaign.

"We are adding a hungry, ambitious, hard-working striker to the group here," said Bees boss Thomas Frank.

"He fits what I want in a striker. He is a goalscorer, he gets into good positions in the box, he is good playing on the last line, and will contribute to our link-up play.

"Our strikers are a big part of our pressing game, and Ivan, with his work ethic, will help us with that."

Brentford reached the Championship play-off final last season, but lost 2-1 to Fulham at Wembley and some of their star names like Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma have been linked with moves away.

Toney began his career at Northampton Town before joining Newcastle United in 2015.

But he only made four substitute appearances for the Magpies, while loan spells at Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan followed before he signed for Peterborough in the summer of 2018.

He was named League One player of the year last season, having scored nine goals in seven games immediately before it was curtailed by the pandemic.

In June, manager Darren Ferguson admitted they would "have to sell" and he was subsequently linked with Scottish champions Celtic and their Glasgow rivals Rangers.

