Midfielder John McGinn was Scotland's top scorer in Euro 2020 qualifying, with seven goals

Uefa Nations League: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Date: Friday, 4 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Scotland channel from 22:30

Scotland have "good attacking options" despite a dearth of available strikers, insists coach Steven Reid.

The uncapped Lyndon Dykes is the only recognised centre forward in the squad for Nations League matches against Israel and Czech Republic.

Oliver Burke and Callum Paterson are other options up front for manager Steve Clarke.

"We are fully equipped to deal with one or two injuries and compete in these two games," said Reid.

The versatile Paterson was called up after Oli McBurnie and Lawrence Shankland withdrew, while Leigh Griffiths is also injured and US-based Johnny Russell was omitted due to club commitments and quarantine regulation difficulties.

Reid described recent QPR signing Dykes as a "confident character" and a "big physical presence", saying he was "looking sharp" in training.

"If you're in the squad, prepare yourself to play, I'm sure he will be in the right frame of mind if called upon," he added.

"We have good attacking options; midfield players that can play a bit higher if need be. There is good creativity in the group."

While the Scottish Premiership is up and running, the new season in England will kick off after these internationals.

"The players are at different levels of fitness," Reid conceded. "We will monitor that closely and assess whether they are ready for two 90 minutes in a few days."

Scotland, who last played in November, will meet Israel at Hampden again on 8 October in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

And Reid revealed that a lot of work had already been done studying Friday's opponents for a match that was originally scheduled for March.

Dismissing any notion of holding anything back for the more important fixture, he said: "We're going in to win the game.

"We know already what the Nations League means, so we will treat both games with utmost seriousness."

'A good dilemma' with Robertson & Tierney

Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson were on opposite sides in Saturday's Community Shield at Wembley

Kieran Tierney is available for the first time during Clarke's reign but Reid said the issue of where the Arsenal defender fits in is "to be decided".

With captain Andrew Robertson operating at left-back, Tierney could play at centre-half or on the right.

"It's a good dilemma," explained Reid. "We don't see it as a problem.

"It's great to work with Kieran, you can see the mentality already in little training games; he wants to win."