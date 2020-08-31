Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Shane Duffy, Kieran Tierney

Celtic are set to complete a one-year loan deal for Brighton defender Shane Duffy, seeing off interest from West Ham and West Brom in the Republic of Ireland international. (Daily Mail)

As he prepares for his first Scotland appearance since October 2018, Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney says he is determined to repay the faith shown in him by manager Steve Clarke. (Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon insists he is not indulging in an ego trip by picking a team without a recognised centre forward after coming in for criticism in the wake of the club's Champions League exit. (Times)

Irish winger Daryl Horgan is set to leave Hibs for English Championship outfit Wycombe Wanderers. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits he messed up with the new substitution rules and is relieved his tired side held on to win at Easter Road yesterday. (Daily Record)

Borna Barisic vows to help Rangers break the Scottish top flight clean sheet record, established by Celtic in 1906, when they take on Dundee United at Ibrox after the international break. (Glasgow Times)

Head coach Jack Ross has criticised the length of time it took Hibs to get clarity over training guidelines following midfielder Alex Gogic's "false positive" Covid-19 test.(Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw is eagerly awaiting the potential return of supporters for the Staggies' next match at home to Celtic. (Press & Journal)