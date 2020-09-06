Last updated on .From the section Scotland

The Scotland players departed from Edinburgh on Sunday

Uefa Nations League: Czech Rep v Scotland Venue: Andruv Stadion, Olomouc Date: Monday, 7 September Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online and follow updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Scotland continue their Nations League campaign against a completely new Czech Republic team on Monday evening.

The Czech squad and coaching staff that were involved in Friday's win against Slovakia are in quarantine amid Covid-19 concerns.

Two players were in contact with a backroom staff who had tested positive for the virus.

The Scots drew their opening Group B2 fixture with Israel and Steve Clarke is expected to make changes.

Team news

My Scotland XI to face Czech Republic



















Select formation Confirm team

Clarke has the same squad that was involved against Israel but the manager has cited the lack of domestic action of his English-based players as rationale for fielding a different side.

English-based Callum Paterson, John Fleck, Liam Cooper, Kenny McLean and Liam Palmer did not feature on Friday while Stuart Armstrong and Oliver Burke came on as substitutes.

Only two of the new 24-man squad announced by stand-in coach David Holoubek have previously been capped.

Striker Stanislav Tecl, 30 has five caps and Roman Hubnik, 36, could win his 30 cap after coming out of international retirement.

Hubnik is one of six players in the squad based at Sigma Olomouc, who play their home games at Monday's venue Andruv Stadion.

What do we know about the Czechs?

Czech journalist Michal Kvasnica on BBC Sportsound

The new team is clearly worse than the original in my opinion. There is not a player from a foreign club. It is selection from the Czech league with average quality.

It's a really tough situation. It's very quick. I would be very surprised if new Czech team with one training session won.

What they said

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong: "It's going to be a challenge for everyone involved, really because you've prepared for certain individuals to play as if you would any other game so for that to change quite dramatically is unusual.

"There's always expectation on us to do well and to win certain games. This is no different, we always feel pressure going into games because we want to do well for the country and we want to to do well for ourselves and the team."

Czech Republic coach David Holoubek: "All of the players are very determined. They will put their maximum effort to achieve a good result.

"And even though Scotland is probably the favourite, Czech Republic will put up a good fight and not allow the opponent to have an easy game."

Match stats

Scotland won their last game in Czech Republic in March 2016 (1-0) thanks to an Ikechi Anya goal. They had lost their previous five;

Victory would be the first time the Scots have won consecutive games against Czech Republic or Czechoslovakia since 1937;

The Czechs are unbeaten in their past four competitive meetings with Scotland, winning three;

Scotland are unbeaten in their past four games (W3 D1);

The Czechs have won six of their past nine games, scoring two or more in seven of those;

The last Scotland manager to win consecutive away games was Gordon Strachan in March 2016.