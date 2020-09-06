UEFA Nations League - Group B1
Steven Davis
NI skipper Steven Davis won his 118th cap against Romania on Friday night

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis says he finds it "hard to sum up in words" what it would mean to him to equal Pat Jennings' record of 119 Northern Ireland caps against Norway.

Ian Baraclough's side face the Norwegians in Belfast in their second Nations League match on Monday.

NI drew 1-1 with Romania in their opening game in Bucharest on Friday.

"It would be an unbelievable achievement for me personally," said Davis of drawing level with Jennings.

"It was never something I had my eyes on setting out when I won my first cap," added the Rangers midfielder.

"I was delighted to get to 100 and to be so close to a legend of the game like Pat at this stage is really unbelievable.

"I take huge pride every time I pull on the jersey. There have been plenty of difficult times along that road but thankfully we've had a lot of success more recently with the team and we want that to go on."

Like all matches being played in the September international window, Monday's encounter at Windsor Park will be played behind closed doors.

Gavin Whyte's second international goal secured 10-man Northern Ireland their first-ever point in a Nations League game against the Romanians.

Baraclough and his side will be keen to build on that battling performance by clinching their maiden victory in the competition against Norway.

The NI manager must plan without striker Josh Magennis, who was sent-off in the first half of that game, but defender Jonny Evans may return after sitting out Friday's opener for "personal reasons".

Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard deputised effectively for the Leicester City player as he won his first cap in Baraclough's first game in charge.

The clash with Norway will provide the new NI boss with his last opportunity tinker with his formation and offer players a chance to impress before the Euro play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina on 8 October.

Corry Evans's 60th cap against Romania saw he and brother Jonny equal the overall tally of caps attained by England brothers Gary and Philip Neville so if either of the Evans siblings play a part against Norway they will overtake that record.

Erling Braut Haaland
Erling Braut Haaland scored his side's only goal in their 2-1 defeat by Austria on Friday

At 44th, Norway lie eight places behind Northern Ireland in the Fifa rankings and they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Austria in their opening League B Group 1 fixture on Friday.

The Norwegians are managed by hugely experienced Swede Lars Lagerback and have one of Europe's most in-form strikers in their ranks in the form of 20-year-old Erling Braut Haaland.

Norway lost 2-0 on their last visit to Belfast for a World Cup qualifier in March 2017 but avenged that loss with a 1-0 home success seven months later.

Lagerback's side are preparing to face Serbia in a Euro qualifying play-off semi-final next month, with the winners taking on Scotland or Israel for a place in next summer's finals.

