Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Oli McBurnie helped Sheffield United finish ninth in England's Premier League

Oli McBurnie has withdrawn from the Scotland squad for Friday's Nations League opener against Israel.

The Scottish FA confirmed that Sheffield United's McBurnie, 24, and Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland, 25, are out for Steve Clarke's side.

The duo were two of the five forwards listed for the games with Israel and the Czech Republic.

The versatile Callum Paterson has been drafted in to supplement Oli Burke, Lyndon Dykes and James Forrest.

Cardiff City's Paterson, 25, has previously played in attack for his country while Queens Park Rangers' Dykes, 24, could make his debut at Hampden behind closed doors on Friday evening.

Dundee United assistant Stevie Frail confirmed on Saturday that Shankland would not feature for the national team because of the ankle injury that has kept him out since 1 August.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Marshall (Derby County), McCrorie (Livingston), McLaughlin (Rangers)

Defenders: Cooper (Leeds United), Gallagher (Motherwell), McKenna (Aberdeen), O'Donnell (Motherwell), Palmer (Sheff Wednesday), Robertson (Liverpool), Taylor (Celtic), Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Armstrong (Southampton), Christie (Celtic), Fleck (Sheff United), Jack (Rangers), McGinn (Aston Villa), McGregor (Celtic), McLean (Norwich City), McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: Burke (West Bromwich Albion), Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Forrest (Celtic), Paterson (Cardiff City)