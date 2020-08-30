Donny van de Beek: Manchester United agree £40m fee for Ajax midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments5

Van de Beek
Van de Beek has won 10 caps for the Netherlands

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek after the two clubs agreed a fee in the region of £40m.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of the Netherlands international, 23, and has had him watched on a number of occasions.

It is understood United have now firmed up their interest with a medical and personal terms still to be concluded.

The transfer is expected to be finalised within days.

Van de Beek is set to sign a five-year deal, which should allow him to be available for United's opening game of the 2020-21 season, against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

He will become Solskjaer's first close-season signing after a much-publicised move for Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho stalled over the size of the fee.

Van de Beek was part of the outstanding Ajax side that got to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

He was left out of Ajax's friendlies with German pair Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin over the weekend.

Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • Good signing, I'm very jealous. Energetic player with great movement who would fit in well at Liverpool :-(

  • Yes!!!!

  • 😁😁😁😁😁😁. Two more to go and we set for the new season 😊😊

  • Who? 🤣

  • If it goes through (Woodward factor complicated every transfer deal) decent business imho. Let's hope there's more to come!

  • Finally! Great signing. Versatile midfielder with a lot of experience and is only 23 years old. Now let’s get a couple more before the end of the window please Ed.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC