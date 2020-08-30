Last updated on .From the section Wales

Bournemouth winger David Brooks is suffering from an ankle injury

Wales will be without Aaron Ramsey, David Brooks, Tyler Roberts and Ashley Williams for next week's Nations League double-header.

Juventus midfielder Ramsey, Bournemouth winger David Brooks and Leeds striker Tyler Roberts are injured, while defender Ashley Williams has withdrawn.

Ryan Giggs' side face Finland in Helsinki on Thursday, 3 September and then host Bulgaria three days later.

Ben Woodburn and Brennan Johnson are called up from the Under-21s.

But Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has reported for duty as the Wales squad enter a Covid-19 bubble ahead of their Nations League games.

Meanwhile, Finland centre-back Paulus Arajuuri has pulled out of the squad to face Wales next week through injury.