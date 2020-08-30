Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Lemina spent most of last season on loan in Turkey at Galatasaray.

Fulham have signed Southampton midfielders Mario Lemina and Harrison Reed.

Lemina joined Saints from Juventus in an £18m deal in 2017, but his last appearance for the Premier League club was back in May 2019.

The 26-year-old Gabon international has signed on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Reed, 25, who spent last season on loan at Craven Cottage, has signed a deal until 2024 for an undisclosed fee.

Director of football operations Tony Khan said Fulham's management team have tracked Lemina for some time.

"I'm very excited to announce his arrival on loan," said Khan.

"I chose to pursue Mario this summer because in our recruitment conferences he's been highly rated by our scouting team and our head coach Scott Parker, and our statistical research team.

"I believe he will thrive for our club under Scott's coaching and leadership."

On Reed, Khan said: "Harrison Reed played a massive role in our promotion to the Premier League, and I'm thrilled to announce that he's now signed for Fulham as a permanent member of our club."