Keane played 31 times in the Premier League last season

Everton centre-back Michael Keane has signed a new five-year contract with the Goodison Park club.

The 27-year-old, who was recalled to the England squad last week, has committed his future until the end of June 2025.

Keane has made 94 Premier League appearances and scored three goals since signing from Burnley in the summer of 2017.

"My best years are definitely ahead of me," he told the club website.

"I have loved my three years at Everton and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds. I'm hoping we can kick on this season and make the fans proud again."

Keane also paid tribute to the influence of Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti, who took over last December and guided his side to a 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

"I am learning every day on the training pitch with the manager and all his staff," said Keane.

"They have been brilliant and really got across the way they want us to play.

"The manager is one of the best there has been."