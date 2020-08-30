Wigan Athletic: Supporters reach £500,000 target with a day to spare

Wigan Athletic's administrators say that August's wages have been paid

A scheme to raise £500,000 to secure the future of Wigan Athletic has reached its target with a day to spare.

Wigan Athletic supporters' club set the target to help the financially-troubled Latics after warning a buyer may not be found in time to start the season.

Wigan's administrators had set a deadline of Monday to sell the club but have since stated they will not be sold by their original deadline.

The supporters' club have now set a further target of £750,000 by Friday.

In a statement, the supporters' club said: "Over the past week we are so pleased to have played a part in galvanising our fellow fans at a time when many of us were at our lowest point.

"We absolutely believe that our club will be stronger when our supporters work together to safeguard its future."

Earlier this year, Wigan fans raised £200,000 in order to allow the team to complete the 2019-20 Championship season.

The club were relegated to League One after their administration triggered a 12-point deduction to take place at the resumption of the season.

Since then, as the administrators seek a buyer, the Latics have sold a number of players amid ongoing financial concerns ahead of the new season.