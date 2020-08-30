Republic of Ireland: Parrott and McCarthy injury concerns as O'Shea earns call-up

West Brom defender Dara O'Shea could win his first cap

James McCarthy and Troy Parrott are injury concerns for Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny ahead of their upcoming Nations League double-header.

McCarthy and Parrott will be assessed after picking up problems while playing in pre-season friendlies for Crystal Palace and Millwall.

The Republic face Bulgaria away in Kenny's maiden fixture on Thursday before hosting Finland on Sunday.

Uncapped West Brom defender Dara O'Shea has been added to the squad.

"Dara has come through the ranks, from under-15 right through," said Kenny.

"He showed himself capable of playing in all four positions with West Brom last year, he is a centre-half really but has played right-back, left-back.

"With one or two additional injuries, strains and so forth, we've given ourselves that additional cover with Dara coming in.

"His ability to play the four positions is an asset."

Teenage striker Parrott, who made his international debut in November's friendly win over New Zealand, pulled up during Millwall's 3-0 win over Southend United on Saturday after having scored his second goal in as many pre-season games following his loan switch from Tottenham Hotspur.

"He has travelled this morning and will have a scan in the afternoon to see the extent of it," said Kenny, who managed Parrott for the Republic under-21 side.

"He just pulled up with a tight muscle. It's a short space of time so we'll have to see how it is."

McCarthy must also be assessed after sustaining a knock in Palace's friendly win over Oxford United on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old midfielder's last international cap came in October 2016.