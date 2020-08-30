Last updated on .From the section Europa League

The second qualifying round will be played on 17 September

Aberdeen, Motherwell and Rangers will discover their Europa League second qualifying round opponents on Monday.

All three Scottish Premiership sides are seeded, meaning they will avoid the likes of Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon and AC Milan at this stage.

Prior to the draw, the sides are expected to be be split into geographic pots, limiting who they might face in a one-legged tie on 17 September.

The trio will be joined by Celtic in Tuesday's third qualifying round draw.

However, two of the 10 teams dropping down from the Champions League second qualifying round will be given a bye to the play-off round.

If Neil Lennon's side are not one of those, they will be seeded in the champions side of the third round draw, as will Rangers in the non-champions route.

However, Aberdeen and Motherwell could be matched with daunting opposition in ties played on 24 September.