Hibernian v Aberdeen goes ahead after false Covid-19 positive for Hibs player

Hibs players training on Friday
Hibs trained on Friday, but Saturday's session was cancelled

Hibernian's Scottish Premiership game against Aberdeen on Sunday will go ahead after a home player returned a false positive Covid-19 test.

Following routine testing on Friday, Hibs cancelled Saturday's training session when one member of the squad returned a positive result.

Further tests were negative, but the player will self-isolate for 10 days.

"The club has strictly adhered to all protocols and today's game will take place as planned," Hibs said.

Sunday's match at Easter Road kicks off at 16:30 BST.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you