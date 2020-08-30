James McLaughlin: Coleraine forward pens new deal

From the section

James McLaughin is the first Coleraine player to score in back-to-back European fixtures since 2002

Coleraine striker James McLaughin has signed a two-year contract extension with the Irish Premiership club.

The deal will keep him at the Showgrounds until 2023.

McLaughlin, 30, joined the Bannsiders in 2015 and has made 137 appearances, scoring 58 times.

He netted in both of Coleraine's Europa League fixtures this month, against La Fiorita in the preliminary round and in Thursday's famous first-round victory over NK Maribor.