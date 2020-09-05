Last updated on .From the section Football

'I always wanted to be like Neville Southall, but don't think he'll be too happy'

TEAM NEWS

Wales are still without several first-team players for Sunday's Nations League match against Bulgaria but boosted by the return of David Brooks.

The Bournemouth attacking midfielder, 23, was added to the squad on Friday after recovering from an ankle injury.

Wales' long list of absentees includes Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon and Tom Lawrence.

Ryan Giggs' side won without them in Finland on Thursday and could make changes for the Bulgaria fixture.

Giggs is considering a first start for Liverpool's 19-year-old full-back Neco Williams after he impressed from the bench in Helsinki.

Williams was one of three players to make their Wales debuts against Finland, with another 19-year-old, Manchester United's Dylan Levitt, starting in midfield and Swansea City centre-back Ben Cabango, 20, coming on as a substitute.

Wales captain Gareth Bale was taken off at half-time as he was lacking match fitness, and the Real Madrid forward's minutes may be managed again in Cardiff.

The same could be true of Liverpool attacking midfielder Harry Wilson, who came on for Bale against Finland.

"We had a few knocks from the other night - Jonny Williams had a knock, Harry Wilson a little dead leg. Gareth a little knock - but everyone trained today [Saturday]," said Giggs.

"Everyone's available with Broosky coming back in and I've got a selection headache. It's a good position to be in."

Brooks, who has not played for Wales since June 2019 because of injury, is a welcome addition to Giggs' attacking options.

West Bromwich Albion forward Hal Robson-Kanu could feature for the first time since 2017.

The 31-year-old is back in the Wales squad after reversing his decision to retire from international football but did not play a minute during the victory in Finland.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria will be without captain Petar Zanev after the defender was injured during Thursday's 1-1 draw with the Republic of Ireland.

Neco Williams: Liverpool youngster gives Wales boss Giggs welcome selection headache

MATCH PREVIEW

Wales' match in Finland was their first for almost 10 months after the coronavirus pandemic had put international football on hold.

It was an encouraging evening for Giggs, whose continued trust in youth was repaid with a victory over a Finnish side who had won nine of their previous 10 home matches.

Now his squad, with an average age of 24.5, return to Cardiff City Stadium hoping to extend their seven-match unbeaten run when they face Bulgaria.

"Confidence is high because of the three wins even though they're obviously not close together," said Giggs.

"We've revisited the last games and what we could do better. I'm really pleased with the momentum we've got at the moment which is hard to get in international football.

"It wasn't a classic performance the other day but I was really happy with the win because we had to grind it out."

Wales are beginning to develop a grittiness under Giggs, having conceded only three goals during their unbeaten run of seven games.

Whereas the earlier matches of his tenure were often boom-or-bust affairs of flowing, attacking football punctuated by defensive lapses, Wales seem to have levelled out into a more consistent team - harder to beat, if a little less thrilling going forward.

Of the teams which qualified for Euro 2020, none scored fewer than Wales' 10 in their qualifying campaign, but Giggs' young charges are building towards a bright future.

The manager will hope to see more of his team's attacking potential against a Bulgarian side with only one win from their past 15 matches.

But having seen Bulgaria lead for much of their 1-1 draw with the Republic of Ireland, Giggs is wary of the threat they will pose.

"They'll be disappointed conceding that late goal. I've watched them and given time on the ball they can play," he said.

"We need to do better in certain aspects of the game which we've talked about since Finland and we will be.

"I'm hoping for a more positive performance, but it won't be easy because of the quick turnaround and Bulgaria did show lots of quality against the Republic."

MATCH FACTS

Wales are unbeaten in their past seven games, conceding only three goals during that period.

Manager Ryan Giggs has given debuts to 18 players during his 20 matches in charge of Wales.

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey claimed his 35th international clean sheet in Thursday's win in Finland, breaking the Welsh record previously held by Neville Southall.

If Hennessey plays against Bulgaria, the Crystal Palace player will earn a 91st cap, one behind Southall who is second in Wales' all-time list of cap holders.

Bulgaria have won only one of their previous 15 matches, losing eight and drawing six.

The Lions are 59th in the Fifa world rankings, 36 places lower than Wales in 23rd spot.

Bulgaria have the better head-to-head record, with four wins to Wales' three and one draw from their previous eight meetings.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Bulgaria 0-1 Wales (11 October, 2011)

Gareth Bale scored the only goal in Sofia to give Gary Speed's Wales side victory in a Euro 2012 qualifier.