The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3Reading WomenReading Women0

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 16MaritzBooked at 42mins
  • 12Catley
  • 6Williamson
  • 14Roord
  • 13Wälti
  • 10Little
  • 9Mead
  • 11Miedema
  • 8Nobbs

Substitutes

  • 7van de Donk
  • 17Evans
  • 20Maier
  • 21Gut
  • 24Stenson
  • 29Foord
  • 30Mace

Reading Women

  • 1Moloney
  • 11Harding
  • 2Leine
  • 14Cooper
  • 3Mitchell
  • 6James
  • 5Bartrip
  • 8Fishlock
  • 4Williams
  • 9Eikeland
  • 18Carter

Substitutes

  • 7Jeon
  • 10Bruton
  • 16Nayler
  • 23Rowe
  • 28Woodham
  • 29Skeels
  • 31Roberts
  • 35Quirk
  • 36Harries
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Arsenal Women 3, Reading Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  3. Booking

    Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).

  5. Post update

    Emma Mitchell (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 3, Reading Women 0. Jill Roord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Williamson with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kristine Leine (Reading Women).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).

  13. Post update

    Angharad James (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Reading Women 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Jill Roord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Angharad James (Reading Women).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Stephanie Catley tries a through ball, but Leah Williamson is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Stephanie Catley (Arsenal Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Jill Roord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Angharad James (Reading Women).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11003033
2Man City Women11002023
3B'ham City Women00000000
4Brighton Women00000000
5Bristol City Women00000000
6Chelsea Women00000000
7Everton Women00000000
8Man Utd Women00000000
9Tottenham Women00000000
10West Ham Women00000000
11Aston Villa Women100102-20
12Reading Women100103-30
View full The FA Women's Super League table

