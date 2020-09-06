First Half ends, Arsenal Women 3, Reading Women 0.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 1Zinsberger
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 16MaritzBooked at 42mins
- 12Catley
- 6Williamson
- 14Roord
- 13Wälti
- 10Little
- 9Mead
- 11Miedema
- 8Nobbs
Substitutes
- 7van de Donk
- 17Evans
- 20Maier
- 21Gut
- 24Stenson
- 29Foord
- 30Mace
Reading Women
- 1Moloney
- 11Harding
- 2Leine
- 14Cooper
- 3Mitchell
- 6James
- 5Bartrip
- 8Fishlock
- 4Williams
- 9Eikeland
- 18Carter
Substitutes
- 7Jeon
- 10Bruton
- 16Nayler
- 23Rowe
- 28Woodham
- 29Skeels
- 31Roberts
- 35Quirk
- 36Harries
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Emma Mitchell (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 3, Reading Women 0. Jill Roord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Williamson with a through ball.
Post update
Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kristine Leine (Reading Women).
Post update
Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Angharad James (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Reading Women 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs following a fast break.
Post update
Jill Roord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Angharad James (Reading Women).
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Stephanie Catley tries a through ball, but Leah Williamson is caught offside.
Post update
Stephanie Catley (Arsenal Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Post update
Jill Roord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Angharad James (Reading Women).
Match report to follow.