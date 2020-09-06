Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Football
Match report to follow.
England fan Chad Thomas made the trip to watch Gareth Southgate's side in Iceland, despite a five-day quarantine and a closed stadium.
Manchester City began the new Women's Super League season with a 2-0 away win as Georgia Stanway is gifted a first-half double against newly promoted Aston Villa.
BBC Three starts a second season of their documentary series following West Ham Women.
Unique tracks from the biggest names in music
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.