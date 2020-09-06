EFL Cup - First Round South
BrentfordBrentford1WycombeWycombe Wanderers0

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 28Daniels
  • 3Henry
  • 4Goode
  • 5Pinnock
  • 2Thompson
  • 9Marcondes
  • 8Jensen
  • 31Zamburek
  • 7Canós
  • 17Toney
  • 24Fosu-Henry

Substitutes

  • 15Forss
  • 16Valencia Castillo
  • 25Balcombe
  • 26Baptiste
  • 32Maghoma
  • 35O'Connor
  • 36Stevens

Wycombe

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Grimmer
  • 5Stewart
  • 21Charles
  • 3Jacobson
  • 22Freeman
  • 4GapeBooked at 48mins
  • 10Bloomfield
  • 7Wheeler
  • 25Samuel
  • 27Parker

Substitutes

  • 6Tafazolli
  • 11Kashket
  • 16Phillips
  • 17Horgan
  • 18Thompson
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 26McCarthy
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rico Henry (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tariqe Fosu-Henry.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Ryan Allsop tries a through ball, but Darius Charles is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jan Zamburek (Brentford).

  4. Post update

    Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford).

  6. Post update

    Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mathias Jensen (Brentford).

  8. Post update

    Josh Parker (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by David Wheeler.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  12. Post update

    Darius Charles (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Dismissal

    Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the red card.

  14. Post update

    Jan Zamburek (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford).

  17. Post update

    Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Brentford 1, Wycombe Wanderers 0.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Brentford 1, Wycombe Wanderers 0.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford).

