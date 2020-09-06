Attempt missed. Rico Henry (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tariqe Fosu-Henry.
Line-ups
Brentford
- 28Daniels
- 3Henry
- 4Goode
- 5Pinnock
- 2Thompson
- 9Marcondes
- 8Jensen
- 31Zamburek
- 7Canós
- 17Toney
- 24Fosu-Henry
Substitutes
- 15Forss
- 16Valencia Castillo
- 25Balcombe
- 26Baptiste
- 32Maghoma
- 35O'Connor
- 36Stevens
Wycombe
- 1Allsop
- 2Grimmer
- 5Stewart
- 21Charles
- 3Jacobson
- 22Freeman
- 4GapeBooked at 48mins
- 10Bloomfield
- 7Wheeler
- 25Samuel
- 27Parker
Substitutes
- 6Tafazolli
- 11Kashket
- 16Phillips
- 17Horgan
- 18Thompson
- 23Onyedinma
- 26McCarthy
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Ryan Allsop tries a through ball, but Darius Charles is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Jan Zamburek (Brentford).
Post update
Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford).
Post update
Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mathias Jensen (Brentford).
Post update
Josh Parker (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by David Wheeler.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).
Post update
Darius Charles (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the red card.
Post update
Jan Zamburek (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).
Post update
Foul by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford).
Post update
Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Brentford 1, Wycombe Wanderers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brentford 1, Wycombe Wanderers 0.
Post update
Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford).
Match report to follow.