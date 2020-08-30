Celtic: Will Neil Lennon blast spark familiar reaction?

Neil Lennon was vocal in his criticism of his players again after this week's Champions League exit

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Motherwell Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: 30 August Time: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

If there's one thing we know about Neil Lennon it's that he plays mind games with his players in the press, he uses a public forum to lambast and galvanise.

He did it first in the famous evisceration after the loss to Ross County in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden in 2010 and he's done it pretty regularly ever since.

"There are things you can't give players - hunger and desire," he said that day. "It has been endemic all season. We have gone out of every competition with a whimper."

Celtic won six in a row after Lennon's dressing-down. "I got the reaction I was looking for," he said later.

When Lennon went to war again on Wednesday in the wake of Celtic's latest exit from the Champions League, he was going down a well-worn path. More often than not, when he calls out his players, he gets a response.

He is once again banking on his players being shamed into a backlash against Motherwell on Sunday - and in the weeks and months that follow it.

We'll all be watching his team selection like hawks. Who's in, who's out? Who are the ones he was referring to when he said some of them wanted away?

And how does he square his assessment of his "tremendous" and "outstanding" players after that grinding win against Dundee United last weekend with his dramatically different take after Wednesday's failure?

Sending message again and again

Lennon has always wielded criticism as a stick to beat focus into his dressing room.

After a home loss to St Johnstone in 2011 he said he was "raging... I'm sick of it... I don't know where some people's heads are, if they want to be here or not... Some of the players come knocking on my door wanting to play. They got the opportunity to play and they fail. And they keep failing."

Following a 2-0 loss to Hearts in the autumn of 2011, he went after his team - and the red-carded Kris Commons - in a big way. Celtic went unbeaten in their next 17 games.

Another loss to St Johnstone in 2012 brought another blast. Later that autumn, when Celtic lost to Kilmarnock, Lennon gave his dressing room another volley. "It's the worst we've played in my time here. It's like we were out for a testimonial in the first half."

Eleven days later, they beat Barcelona in the Champions League.

Three months after that, he called out his players for a "soulless performance" in a League Cup semi-final against St Mirren.

Lennon adopted much the same approach when he was at Hibernian, intermittently branding his players as "a disgrace", "Bambis on ice", "an under-eights team" and this pearler in the wake of a 1-1 draw at Raith Rovers in February 2017...

"We had the right colour of jersey on today." The colour was yellow.

On Friday, Lennon was not inclined to revisit his comments. He'd made his point, he'd sent his message.

If this thing follows the same path as before then Celtic will kick-on now and put a string of victories together. Domestic dominance will paper over the cracks until the next European mis-step. That's been the way of it in recent times.

No case for his defence

It's instructive, though, to look back on what Celtic were like before and what they've become in the here and now.

Fourteen years ago, with a defence of Paul Telfer, Bobo Balde, Stephen McManus and Lee Naylor, they beat Manchester United in the Champions League. United won the Premier League that season.

That same season, Celtic played AC Milan in the last 16. In 210 minutes - two legs, plus extra time — they conceded one goal. Telfer, McManus, Darren O'Dea and Naylor was the back four.

Milan scored four in 180 minutes against Bayern in the quarter-final, five in 180 minutes against Man Utd and two in 90 minutes in their victory over Liverpool in the final.

Celtic's defence in those games was put together for a combined £800,000, less than a seventh of what they paid for Christopher Jullien.

Different times and different markets, of course, but what Gordon Strachan's defence had - and what Lennon's too often does not - were defenders who were happiest when defending.

At their best they were physically dominating and aggressive, tuned-into the various dangers of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney, Andrea Pirlo, Kaka, Clarence Seedorf and Filippo Inzaghi.

When Celtic put in a heroic defensive performance at Camp Nou in October 2012, losing 2-1 to a late, late Jordi Alba goal, Lennon's defence was also robust.

Emilio Izaguirre, Efe Ambrose, Kelvin Wilson and Charlie Mulgrew were the four, all brilliantly protected by Victor Wanyama ahead of them and steered by Fraser Forster behind them. The concentration levels that night were off the scale.

A month later they beat Barca in Glasgow, Adam Matthews replacing Izaguirre. The combined greatness of Xavi Hernadez, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and David Villa managed a single goal.

Nobody could say that their defenders were glamorous, but they were tough nuts. They relished a battle. The likelihood is that big Bobo would have done Tokmak Nguen in cold blood before he got a shot away on Wednesday. McManus would have done the same.

'Lennon needs same fury from players'

The current crew could learn something from the intensity of the old guard.

Somewhere along the line, Celtic's belligerence, their capacity to pull off performances and results against stellar opposition has faded badly. Occasionally, there will be a win that will remind you that they can still do it, but for every Lazio there's an array of polar opposite displays.

Ferencvaros, Copenhagen, Cluj, AEK Athens, Molde, Malmo, Maribor, Legia Warsaw. From going toe-to-toe with Barca in 2012, they lost 6-1 to the Spaniards in 2013 and 7-0 in 2016. From living with one European giant, Milan, to losing 5-0 and 7-1 to another in PSG.

The damage to Celtic's European reputation, such as it is, over the last seven or eight years has been huge.

The nine goals they conceded at home to Ferencvaros, Copenhagen and Cluj were defensive calamities, embarrassing moments of slapstick. Poor decision-making coupled with timid defending.

Domestically, they haven't been punished for this physical and mental weakness. Not yet at any rate. They remain a trophy-winning machine, but one that has been softened, in a European context, by the success and the love bombs that have dropped on them since Brendan Rodgers' time.

Lennon was an angry player in his day. A warrior. Those in his defence, and those charged with protecting that defence, could do with displaying that kind of fury in their work on these knockout European nights.

They have Motherwell on Sunday and will probably win. They remain warm favourites to take all the domestic trophies on offer this season. Ferencvaros will probably be forgotten, as Copenhagen and Cluj and AEK were, when more honours come and more praise is bestowed on the club.

As the saying goes, though, those who refuse to learn the lessons of history are condemned to repeat it.