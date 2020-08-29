Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Kwame Thomas began his senior career with Derby County

Wrexham have signed forward Kwame Thomas on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old was a free agent after leaving Burton Albion in June, while he also played for Doncaster Rovers in the first-half of last season on a short-term deal.

The Derby County academy product is an ex-England Under-20s international and his former clubs include Solihull Moors and Coventry City.

"I already know some of the players and I can't wait to start," Thomas said.

"The main thing is playing games... it was never a doubt for me to go somewhere and get games."