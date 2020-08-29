Kwame Thomas: Wrexham sign ex-Burton Albion forward
Last updated on .From the section Wrexham
Wrexham have signed forward Kwame Thomas on a one-year deal.
The 24-year-old was a free agent after leaving Burton Albion in June, while he also played for Doncaster Rovers in the first-half of last season on a short-term deal.
The Derby County academy product is an ex-England Under-20s international and his former clubs include Solihull Moors and Coventry City.
"I already know some of the players and I can't wait to start," Thomas said.
"The main thing is playing games... it was never a doubt for me to go somewhere and get games."